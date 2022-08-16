2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Basketball):

The 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 kicked off in Lira city, Northern Uganda.

3X3 Basketball is one of the 9 sports disciplines that the over 3000 students are engaged in.

Hosts St. Katherine SSS against Nabisnusa Girls. St Katherine lost 02-21 (Credit: USSSA Media)

In some of the opening games (3×3 Basketball); Mbogo Mixed, Hope SS Bbira, Nabisunsa Girls, St Mary’s SS Kitende and Exodus SS opened with respective victories.

Boys:

Mbogo Mixed won two games in the boy’s category, triumphing 21-12 and 21-02 over Old Kampala and St Mark’s Namagoma respectively.

Janan edged JOVOC 19-12 and Buddo S.S lost 14-16 to St Mark’s Namagoma.

Mbogo Mixed in action against St Mark’s Namagoma (Credit: USSSA Media)

Girls:

In the girls’ section, Nabisunsa Girls started brilliantly with a 21-02 win over hosts St Katherine before overcoming Exodus 18-09 in the other game.

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende smiled 20-08 over Iganga Girls, St Mary’s College Rusoroza fell 09-02 to Hana International.

The other game for Hana International ended in a low scoring tone with their 6-2 win against Iganga Girls.

Elsewhere, Exodus beat Seroma 13-09.

St. Mary’s Rushoroza against Hana International School in Lira city. St Mary’s Rushoroza won 9-3 (Credit: USSSA Media)

The official opening ceremony was held on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 with over 1000 students and officials marching on the streets of Lira city.

St Katherine College and Dr. Obote College, Boroboro are the hosts.

Other Games:

Besides Basketball, the games rich menu also has a new exciting sport; Dancesport, woodball, football (U-16), Volleyball, Handball, Rugby (7’s), Netball as well as Athletics and Cross Country.

The official closing and prize giving ceremony will happen on 21st August 2022, and will be presided over by the newly appointed Minister of State for sports Hon. Peter Ogwang.

Over 70,000 students will take part in these games whose top performers will represent Uganda at the 2022 FEASSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Hope Biira against Buddo SS in boy’s Basketball (3×3) in Lira city. Hope Biira won 16-14 [Credit: USSSA Media]

Basketball Groups:

Boys:

JOVOC, Namagoma, Buddo SS, Janan SS, Mbogo Mixed, Hope S.S, Seroma, ST Marks College Namagooma (Round robin)

Semi-finals: 1 Vs 4; 2 Vs 3

Finals: 1/4 Vs 2/3

Girls:

St Mary’s Ruhsoroza, St Katherine, Nabisunsa, Buddo SS, Exodus, St Mary’s Boarding Secondary Kitende, Hana Mixed, Nabbingo

Semi-finals: 1Vs 4; 2 Vs 3

Finals: Winner 1/4 Vs 2/3