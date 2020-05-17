The ever escalating levels of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Uganda have further cast a dark cloud of uncertainty for the kick-off of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

That said, it is business as usual for the 18 counties (Masaza) within Buganda Kingdom which remain on course in preparation for this annual championship bankrolled by Airtel Uganda Limited.

The respective Masaza chiefs took the onus to name the management committees with the technical sub-committee among them.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye outlines the various technical committees of the various teams right from the head coaches, assistants, trainers, goalkeeping coaches, equipment managers to other supportive officials.

Steven Bogere Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Buddu:

The 2016 Masaza winners returned former Uganda Cranes midfielder Steven Bogere as head coach.

Bogere is a CAF “B” licensed coach who was with the same team in 2016.

He also handles Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club in the FUFA Big League.

Bogere is assisted by former Masaka Local Council player Ronald Lukungu.

L-R: Andrew Ssali, Henry Kabugo and Joseph Mayor Babigumira

Bugerere:

Bugerere Ssaza team will be handled by a CAF “C” licensed tactician, Henry Kabugo.

Kabugo also coaches Bweyogerere Football Club in the Kampala Regional league.

He is assisted by Andrew Ssali as the first assistant coach. Joseph Mayor Babigumira is the team manager.

Ifan Ikoba, the head coach for Buvuma County

Buvuma:

The islanders were among the first teams to name their technical and management teams.

The mantle was handed over to Afan Ikoba, a CAF “C” certified coach.

Ikoba is also the head coach for Bugiri De School Football Club in the Eastern Regional league.

Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Busiro:

CAF “B” licensed coach Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka is at Busiro Ssaza as head coach.

He make a return to the same team after serving in the 2018 season before switching to Kyadondo in 2019.

Kiwanuka is also head coach for Bright Stars Football Club in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Steven Billy Kiggundu retains his position as goalkeeping coach. Kiggundu serves in the same role at URA FC in the Uganda Premier League.

The team manager is Paul Nsubuga, assisted by Ibrahim Battira.

Musa Sebulime Atagenda and Charles Kavuma Kasirye are technical committee members.

Frank Mulindwa is head coach at Busujju Ssaza Team

Busujju:

Frank Mulindwa, a CAF “C” certified tactician is the head coach.

Mulindwa is also the current head coach of Munta Royal College – Bombo, Royal Giants High School – Mityana and Bright Stars Junior Team in the FUFA Juniors League.

He will be assisted by Hussein Kato, a former utility player at Mityana Utoda, Kinyara and lately Jinja based BUL.

Head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa with his plaque as he talks to Kabaka Mutebi II

Bulemeezi:

Christened as “Abaalya Naaka”, Bulemeezi maintained the winning champion Simon Peter Mugerwa who guided them to their second trophy since the 2012 heroics.

Mugerwa is a CAF “C” licensed tactician with good knowledge of the tournament since he was at Buddu Ssaza as well.

Former Uganda Kobs and Cranes striker Yusuf Kinene is Mugerwa’s first assistant.

Hussein Kinene, assistant coach at Bulemeezi Ssaza

Eddy Ssemakula is the second assistant while Eddie Kaweesi is the goalkeeping coach.

Former Nkumba University Football Club wide man Ali Gwaita is the fitness coach. Gwaita also serves in the same role at Bright Stars in the Uganda Premier League.

The team manager is Omulangira Kimbugwe Medi and Sulait Makumbi is the technical director.

Abbey Yiga is the team doctor and Patrick Bunnya, the equipment manager.

L-R: Robert Kiyemba, Emuron Recoba and Moses “Muko” Kayemba

Butambala:

Butambala Ssaza retained Emuron Recoba as head coach.

Just like last year, the first assistant is Moses “Muko” Kayemba whilst the goalkeeping coach is Hussein Mulawa.

Both Recoba and Kayemba are coaches at football power house, Kibuli Secondary School as Mulawa is head coach at Mpala based Boston High School along Entebbe road.

Robert Kiyemba is team manager.

Noah Mugerwa

Bululi:

Bululi has Noah Mugerwa as head coach. Peter Ssibo is the assistant coach and Luutu will be the fitness coach.

Lubega Nsibuka is the goalkeeping coach whilst the team scout is Ssentongo Gonzaga.

Robert “Capello” Kafeero

Robert Kafeero (right) receives a ball from the Buweekula Ssaza team technical official Kyambadde during his unveiling

Buwekula:

Buwekula Ssaza chief Luwekula Immaculate Nantayi Kafeero approved their head coach as Robert “Capello” Kafeero.

Kafeero is a CAF “C” qualified coach who is also the head coach at Kajjansi United Football Club, a Buganda regional entity.

He is expected to confirm the back room staff in the coming future.

Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Gomba:

The four time record winners (Gomba) of the Masaza confirmed former Uganda Cranes defender Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya as head coach.

Kirya is a CAF “B” licenced tactician who is also the assistant coach at Sports Club Villa in the Uganda Premier League.

He will work alongside Denis “Deman Denol” Kizito as his first assistant coach.

Denis”Deman Denol” Kigozi

Kizito returns to Gomba having also served last year.

Mubarak Kiberu is the goalkeeping coach.

Leo Ssekamatte (Technical member), and the team doctor is Sadik Muhammed Akii.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza is the chairperson of the technical committee.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza is Gomba Technical Director

Ssekabuuza has previously worked with Shafiq Bisaso at Gomba, Busujju and recently Singo.

Gomba will be seeking for an unprecedented fifth title following success scripts in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

George William Lutalo Bbosa

Kyadondo:

The 2007 Masaza Cup winners appointed George William Lutalo Bbosa as head coach.

Lutalo is a former Uganda Kobs (U-23), Kampala, Kinyara and Police FC defender who is the current assistant coach at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC where he is the immediate first helper to head coach Sam Baweyana Ssimbwa.

Lutalo Bbosa signs his employment contract at Kyadondo

He has previously coached Soana and Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos before moving to URA as assistant coach.

Last season, Paul Kiwanuka served in the same position at Kyadondo, finishing in third place after coming from behind to beat Buddu 2-1 in the third place play-off match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Paddy “Tan” Kakande

Kabula:

The Kabula Ssaza management has Paddy “Tan” Kakande as head coach.

Kakande was the suitable candidate picked from the 32 applicants where the job was advertised to the public.

He is a CAF “C” licensed coach who has previously worked at Bright Stars and Doves in the top tier and FUFA Big League respectively.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu is the technical advisor.

Hussein “Men” Mbalangu Credit: Courtesy

Kyaggwe:

Kyaggwe’s head coach is Hussein “Men” Mbalangu.

Mbalangu is a CAF “A” certified coach who has previously handled The Saints, Banadir and Mogadishu City Council (MCC) before handling Seeta United lately.

The former Kinyara and Sports Club Villa striker will be assisted by Saka Mpiima.

Sadiq Ssempigi

Kooki:

Sadiq Ssempigi is the head coach at Kooki.

Ssempigi is a CAF “C” licensed tactician. He is also assistant coach at Mbarara City Football Club in the Uganda Premier League.

He is assisted by Godfrey Wasswa, winning captain of the 2004 Masaza Cup championship with Gomba.

Godfrey Wasswa is assistant coach at Kooki

Asuman Bahati Luziga is retained as goalkeeping coach.

Luziga formerly served at Kasese New Villa in the same capacity but he is serving at Western Uganda based Mbarara City Football Club.

Simon Musunku will be charge of fitness. Musunku is the current head coach at Lwanda Football Club.

Richard Malinga during his football days at KCCA FC

Mawokota:

Former Uganda Cranes roving right back Richard Malinga is the head coach.

Malinga is a CAF “C” certified coach.

He replaces Simon Ddunga who worked with Saka Mpiima last season.

Malinga will be deputized by Yahiya Brazilian as Ben Mugisha will handle the goalkeeping coach responsibilities.

Other members of the technical team are; Robert Omonyi, Jamadah Mugassi, Tonny Katamba and Faizal Kizito.

Simon “Dunga” Ddungu (left)

Mawogola:

At the 11th hour, Mawogola snatched Simon “Dunga” Ddungu from Buwekula.

Ddungu has previously handled Mawokota (2013 and 2019), Buwekuula (2014), Buddu (2018) and won the championship with Gomba in 2017.

He will work alongside Jamada Magaasi and Wilson Kacuucu as assistant coaches.

Dalausi Jjumba is the head of technical department.

Ssese:

This Lake Victoria Island team has Hamid Kibirango as head coach who is CAF “C”certified.

Edward “Imanga” Golola

Ssingo:

Ssingo has experienced tactician Edward “Imanga House” Golola as head coach.

Golola is a CAF “B” certified coach with vast experience having handled Miracle, Kitara, Vipers and St Mary’s SS.

He won the 2013 Masaza cup as head coach of Mawokota when they edged Ssingo 1-0 in the final at Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

Ronald Ssali (right)

Ronald Ssali is Golola’s first assistant at Ssingo. Ssali has also coached Kampala Junior Team (KJT), St Mary’s Kitende and Vipers U-17 team.

Michael will serve as second assistant and Ali Kiggundu is the goalkeeping coach.

The Masaza Cup tournament is famous for providing a plat form to expose grassroot talents since it only accommodates players who have not yet played FUFA Big League (second division) or the top tier Uganda Premier League.

It was first played in the 1950’s before taking a long break, only to return in 2004.

This championship has a magnetic appeal and lure as many crowds as possible.

Masaza Cup Past Winners

2019: Bulemezi

Bulemezi 2018: Ssingo

Ssingo 2017: Gomba

Gomba 2016: Buddu

Buddu 2015: Ssingo

Ssingo 2014: Gomba

Gomba 2013: Mawokota

Mawokota 2012: Bulemezi

Bulemezi 2011: Buluri

Buluri 2010: Not played

Not played 2009: Gomba

Gomba 2008: Kyadondo

Kyadondo 2007: Mawokota

Mawokota 2006: Kooki

Kooki 2005: Mawokota

Mawokota 2004: Gomba