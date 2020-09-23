Henry Kiwanuka, a creative midfielder at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club has signed a two year contract extension.

Kiwanuka who is among the team leaders at the club penned the extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-2022 season.

“It is humbling to sign another two years on my employment contract. I am ready to serve Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club with one heart alongside my teammates as we strive for greater heights” Kiwanuka disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Bright Stars’ intelligent midfielder Henry Kiwanuka shields the ball away during the goal-less home draw against Sports Club Villa Credit: Bright Stars Media

A Uganda Cup finalist in 2019, Kiwanuka remains one of the most calm and composed midfielders in the Uganda Premier League with awesome game reading, sublime close ball control and distribution antics.

Kiwa, as he is fondly called in the football circles, Kiwanuka joined Bright Stars at the advent of the 2018-19 season after he captained Entebbe based Masavu to the Uganda Premier League.

He joins other club-mates who have already signed extensions as right back Andrew Kaggwa (two years), central defender Derrick Ngobi (one year), striker Joseph Jjanjali (two years).

Fresh signings at the club include forward Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo, goalkeeper Benson Wagima, offensive midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule as well as several young players like Sadam Masereka, Emmanuel Loki, Gabriel Elagu, Simon Peter Ssemayange and Warren Bule among others.

For the 2019-20 season, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club ended in the 12th position with 29 points off 25 matches as the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the football business.

About a week ago, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee granted the change of name of Bright Stars to Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club as requested by management.