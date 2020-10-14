No sooner had goalkeeper Michael Kagiri put pen to paper at Onduparaka Football Club, than he expressed the willingness to serve and favorably compete.

Kagiri joined as a free agent after a brief spell at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) where he had joined in January 2020 following a great display during Kajjansi United’s shock victory over Vipers in the Uganda Cup.

The well built goalkeeper has since confessed that he is more than willing for the best display.

“I am happy to join Onduparaka Football Club. I will compete well and ready to serve every time I will be given the opportunity to” Kagiri stated.

Michael Kagiri

Kagiri has formerly played at St. Julian and Kitende S.S, KB Lions, AS Newtil (Democratic Republic of Congo), Busiro, Buweekula, Lweza and lately Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club.

At Onduparaka, a West Nile based top flight club, he will vie for the number one slot with the likes of Austin Atiino Opoka and Stephen Ogiramoi.

Kagiri is envisaged as the direct replacement for Yusuf Wasswa who has since left for newly promoted Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Michael Kagiri during the Lweza days

He thus reunites with head coach Villai Bainomugisha after working together at Lweza United Football Club back in the days.

Caterpillar signings:

A couple of other players have been lure on board for the club stationed in Arua city.

These include among others towering defender Steven Junior Akena, Augustine Opoka, striker Gabriel Matata, Moses Okot, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa and Kennedy Atibuni, Noel Nasasira (on loan from Kyetume), Jasper Okello, Kenneth Makama,Simon Okot, Oscar Agaba and Shaban Wasswa,A ugustine Akoch, Nelson Opiyo as well as the Emmanuel duo of Odur and Okech.

The Catarpillars appointed Villai Bainomugisha as head coach who will be assisted by Abu Mubarak Wamboya.

Former Uganda Cranes player Dan Obote is the club chief scout in Lango and North East region.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) confirmed that the kick off for the 2020-21 season will be on November 20th 2020, a switch from the earlier stated October 20th 2020.

Onduparaka Football Club New Signings

