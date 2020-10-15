Burundian national Cedric Kaze, a holder of CAF “A” license is expected to arrive in Tanzania on Thursday, 15 October 2020 to take over the head coach role at Young Africans Football Club.

The Germany trained tactician who studied at Hennef Sports School takes over Serbian Zlatko Krmpotić.

Krmpotić was shown the exit door in a rather surprising decision despite winning five and drawing once in the six matches Young Africans handled.

The Serbian had only spent 37 days on the job since taking over from Belgian Luc Eymael.

Kaze comes to Young Africans with the worthy experience having previously handled the Burundi National Teams for the U-17, U-20, U-23 as well as the senior team, covering as many as 70 international matches between 2009-2015.

Cedric Kaze

He also worked FC Barcelona Academy as well as FC Edmonton in Canada.

Young African’s communication manager Hassan Bumbuli confirmed the arrival of the coach.

“Cedric Kaze will arrive in Tanzania on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 4 PM aboard KLM Airlines” Bumbuli stated.

Kaze was an analyst for the 2009 U-21 World Cup champion, German that had the likes of Ozil, Kroos, Khedira, Mauel Neuer and Hummels.

He was awarded the best coach in East and Central Africa in 2012.

Kaze is expected to debut for Young Africans in their home game against Polisi Tanzania at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium in Dar es salaam on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 under floodlights.

Young Africans is currently third on the table standings after five rounds with 13 points collected.

Young African’s matches so far in 2020-21 season:

30th August 2020: Young Africans 2-0 Aigle Noir (Mwananchi Day)

6th September 2020: Young Africans 1-1 Tanzania Prisons

13th September 2020: Young Africans 1-0 Mbeya City

19th September 2020: Kagera Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

27th September 2020: Mtibwa Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

3rd October 2020: Young Africans 3-0 Coastal Union