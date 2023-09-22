Overview: Whereas Mayanja is yet to make his debut, Kateregga was introduced in the second half of Jinja North United's 1-all draw away to Booma in Masindi on match day one of the 2023-2024 FUFA Big League season.

Jinja North United Football Club added two more experienced players to their already rich collection.

Brian Muruli Mayanja and Bernaldo Kateregga are the latest players to join the second division outfit based in Jinja city.

Brian Muruli Mayanja at Jinja North United Football Club

These two players were free agents and each penned a year-long contract.

Mayanja’s last duty station was at Tanzanian side Mtibwa Sugars Football club.

Kateregga featured at Uganda Police Football Club last season.

Whereas Mayanja is yet to make his debut, Kateregga was introduced in the second half of Jinja North United’s 1-all draw away to Booma in Masindi on match day one of the 2023-2024 FUFA Big League season.

Dickson Niwamanya scored Booma’s opener in the opening stanza of the game before Bronson Nsubuga leveled matters for the visitors.

Bernaldo Kateregga at Jinja North United Football Club

Other players:

Jinja North United Football Club also announced the arrival of attacking midfielder Huud Salim, goalkeeper Isaac Mukiibi, left back Isaac Kizza, Michael Kibi Kimera (midfielder), Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga (midfielder and forward), Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira (midfielder), Shaban Wasswa (defender), Nicholas Luzige (midfielder), Hakim Magombe (right back), Huud Salim (midfielder), Deo Isejja (holding midfielder), among others.

The club is coached by Sadiq Sempigi with a mission possible to get promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the 2024-2025 season.

Last season, it was the maiden appearance for Jinja North United in the second tier league.