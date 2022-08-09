2022 Chess Olympiad (Women Category):

Selected countries after 11 Rounds:

Winners : Ukraine

: Ukraine 2 nd : Georgia

: Georgia 3 rd : India

: India 52 nd : Egypt

Egypt 70 th : Algeria

: Algeria 73 rd : Kenya

Kenya 74 th : Angola

Angola 76 th : Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe 85 th : Zambia

Zambia 91 st : Uganda

: Uganda 153 rd : South Sudan

South Sudan 161st: Rwanda

Uganda national women chess team completed the 44th Chess Olympiad hosted by India in the 91st position out of 161 teams.

This global championship was played over 11 rounds at the Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram, Chennai city attracted 350 teams from 187 countries in two sections; women and open.

Ukraine won the women section with 7 wins and 4 draws ahead of Georgia and hosts India who took silver and bronze respectively.

Uganda was the 7th best African country in the women section behind Egypt (52nd), Algeria (70th), Kenya (73rd), Angola (74th), Zimbabwe (76th) and Zambia (85th).

Individual performances:

Peninah Nakabo (1950) and Milly Takali (1498) finished with 6 points apiece.

Nakabo played 9 games to Takali’s 8.

Patricia Kawuma scored 4.5 points from 9 games.

WCM Shakira Ampaire scored 3 points from 9 games and WFM Gloria Nansubuga had 2.5 points from 9 games as well.

Patricia Kawuma and WFM Gloria Nansubuga (right) smile in India during the 44th Chess Olympiad

Team nitty gritty results:

Uganda opened round one on a sour note, falling 0-4 to Cuba.

The Eastern Africa country recovered to win round two 4-0 over Eswatini 4-0.

During round three, Uganda lost 2.5-1.5 to Malaysia, won round four 2.5-.15 over Cyprus.

In round five, Uganda fell 4-0 to North Africans Algeria.

Trinidad and Tobago lost to Uganda in round six 0-4 and Albania also won 2.5-1.5 in round seven.

For round eight, Uganda defeated Bahrain 3.5-0.5, lost to Nort Macedonia 1-3 in round nine before the closing two rounds.

FM Haruna Nsubuga in action during the 44th Chess Olympiad. He defeated IM John Rodgaard (Faroe Islands) during round 11

Uganda overcame horn of Africa nation Ethiopia 2.5-1.5 in round ten and fell 1.5-2.5 to Scotland in the final round on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The Uganda women team was rewarded for being the smartest dressed.

Meanwhile, Uganda finished 82nd out of 187 teams in the open category.

Team Uganda is expected back in the country this week.

The closing ceremony at the 2022 Chess Olympiad in India

Uganda’s performance in 11 Rounds:

Women Category:

Open Category: